Abstract flowers by matsonnestam
32 / 365

Abstract flowers

I was pushed to do abstract photos, fart from my realistic style. Here is another try on abstraction, two flowers and their background, simplified and reduced.

But again, maybe we are looking for something even more abstract in abstract photos.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
