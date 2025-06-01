Sign up
Previous
32 / 365
Abstract flowers
I was pushed to do abstract photos, fart from my realistic style. Here is another try on abstraction, two flowers and their background, simplified and reduced.
But again, maybe we are looking for something even more abstract in abstract photos.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
0
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
32
photos
4
followers
6
following
8% complete
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
1st June 2025 8:17am
Tags
b&w
,
flowers
,
get-pushed-669
