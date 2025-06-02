Previous
The path where I walk by matsonnestam
33 / 365

The path where I walk

The path where I walk, where will it end?
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
