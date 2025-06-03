Previous
The coffee table on my terrace by matsonnestam
34 / 365

The coffee table on my terrace

I got pushed to make a black and white minimalistic image. Myself, I added the challenge to make it look as something I might have produced with analog equipment and Kodak Tri-X film. I dialed my camera to artistic grainy black and white film and here is the result. It is harder than I remember it but the sunlight here in summer in Italy is also much brighter than in winter in Sweden when I used to do this.

It is basically only cropped and slightly post edited for exposure and some controls. Yes, indeed it reminds me of my teenage hobby.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
9% complete

Photo Details

Mats ace
@dkbarnett a first attempt on your challenge
June 3rd, 2025  
