The coffee table on my terrace

I got pushed to make a black and white minimalistic image. Myself, I added the challenge to make it look as something I might have produced with analog equipment and Kodak Tri-X film. I dialed my camera to artistic grainy black and white film and here is the result. It is harder than I remember it but the sunlight here in summer in Italy is also much brighter than in winter in Sweden when I used to do this.



It is basically only cropped and slightly post edited for exposure and some controls. Yes, indeed it reminds me of my teenage hobby.