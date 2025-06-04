Sign up
Previous
35 / 365
Single use plastic egg carton
Single use plastic, the curse of the modern day. What went wrong, what was the problem with egg cartons made of paper?
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
0
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
35
photos
4
followers
7
following
9% complete
View this month »
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
4th June 2025 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walk
,
path
,
curse-13
