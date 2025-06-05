Previous
Hiding sun by matsonnestam
36 / 365

Hiding sun

Most days you wake up and want to tell the world a story, about curses in the modern day, about the flowers and bees or just about the cats.

Other days, you just grab your phone to a take a picture of the sun hiding behind the clouds.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
9% complete

