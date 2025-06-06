Sign up
Previous
37 / 365
Lara - the cat - and some onions
Lara, the cat, likes to take a break in my onion field during midday.
The sun shines nicely through her fur.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Tags
shadow
,
cat
,
onions
,
gardening
