Lara - the cat - and some onions by matsonnestam
37 / 365

Lara - the cat - and some onions

Lara, the cat, likes to take a break in my onion field during midday.

The sun shines nicely through her fur.
6th June 2025

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details

