Mimí - the cat by matsonnestam
38 / 365

Mimí - the cat

Out in the garden, taking pictures in the afternoon sun, unusual for me. I usually prefer to have things done as early as possible in the day.

Here is Mimí, lingering in her shelter, settling for the night.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
