Previous
38 / 365
Mimí - the cat
Out in the garden, taking pictures in the afternoon sun, unusual for me. I usually prefer to have things done as early as possible in the day.
Here is Mimí, lingering in her shelter, settling for the night.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
0
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
7th June 2025 7:10pm
cat
,
shadows
,
eveninglight
