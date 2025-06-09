Previous
The builders gone, the light stayed by matsonnestam
The builders gone, the light stayed

I thought it would be hard to find a photo today, but this scene was just there — quiet, simple. The builders had gone home, their helmet left behind. We’d given them coffee earlier. Now, only the light remained.
