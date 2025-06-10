Previous
Young olives, just pollinated by matsonnestam
Young olives, just pollinated

The small fruits are forming, the tree will produce.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
