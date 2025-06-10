Sign up
41 / 365
Young olives, just pollinated
The small fruits are forming, the tree will produce.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
10th June 2025 4:14pm
Tags
tree
,
garden
,
olives
