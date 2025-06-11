Sign up
42 / 365
Soft Hues of Early Summer
The hydrangea is just starting to show its colors — soft blues and greens blending together as the bloom matures. I like how the light brings out the subtle changes. A typical early summer sight in the garden
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
hydrangea
,
gardenlife
,
blueflowers
,
naturephotography
,
earlysummer
Marj
ace
Marvellous!
June 11th, 2025
