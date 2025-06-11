Previous
Soft Hues of Early Summer by matsonnestam
42 / 365

Soft Hues of Early Summer

The hydrangea is just starting to show its colors — soft blues and greens blending together as the bloom matures. I like how the light brings out the subtle changes. A typical early summer sight in the garden
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Marj ace
Marvellous!

June 11th, 2025  
