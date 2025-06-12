Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
43 / 365
Mimí - Caught in a Blink
I was pushed to do a burst, this is my first attempt. Fiddling with the camera to find the burst mode, I went out to make some pictures.
This is Mimí. I picked this frame from a burst, would’ve missed the tongue otherwise. She was resting on a chair cushion, not much happening, except this unexpected moment when her tongue bursts out.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
43
photos
6
followers
8
following
11% complete
View this month »
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
12th June 2025 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
mimi
,
gingercat
,
burst
,
get-pushed-671
,
tongueout
Mats
ace
@kellyanngray
A first attempt, a selected image from a burst. I hope you like it.
June 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close