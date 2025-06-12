Previous
Mimí - Caught in a Blink by matsonnestam
43 / 365

Mimí - Caught in a Blink

I was pushed to do a burst, this is my first attempt. Fiddling with the camera to find the burst mode, I went out to make some pictures.

This is Mimí. I picked this frame from a burst, would’ve missed the tongue otherwise. She was resting on a chair cushion, not much happening, except this unexpected moment when her tongue bursts out.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
@kellyanngray A first attempt, a selected image from a burst. I hope you like it.
June 12th, 2025  
