Previous
Freshly Dug Potatoes by matsonnestam
44 / 365

Freshly Dug Potatoes

First harvest of the season, straight from the garden, grown from scrap from the supermarket. Dirt and all – just how we like them.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact