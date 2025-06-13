Sign up
Previous
44 / 365
Freshly Dug Potatoes
First harvest of the season, straight from the garden, grown from scrap from the supermarket. Dirt and all – just how we like them.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
0
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
44
photos
6
followers
8
following
12% complete
View this month »
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
13th June 2025 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vegetables
,
potatoes
,
homegrown
,
gardenharvest
,
fromthegarden
,
freshfood
,
backyardfarming
