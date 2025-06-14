Sign up
45 / 365
Midday Hydrangeas
Out in the scorching midday sun, well over 30°C (into the 90s °F), I found these hydrangeas glowing with light and shadow. The colors shift between pale green, pink, and violet — a small, cool contrast to the heat.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
14th June 2025 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
hydrangea
,
contrasts
,
heatwave
,
naturephotography
,
middaylight
