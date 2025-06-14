Previous
Midday Hydrangeas by matsonnestam
Midday Hydrangeas

Out in the scorching midday sun, well over 30°C (into the 90s °F), I found these hydrangeas glowing with light and shadow. The colors shift between pale green, pink, and violet — a small, cool contrast to the heat.
Mats

