Green

I was challenged to do a monochrome image but not in black and white. I guess that would be too easy. It was not supposed to an image of a wall either, but somehow this is.



This is the ivy on the walls surrounding our garden. I made it green, very green, with a lot of fiddling in Lightroom.



The nature is exploding here where we live right now, in a month or two the greenness will be gone and turn to a much darker shade.