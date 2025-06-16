Sign up
47 / 365
Green
I was challenged to do a monochrome image but not in black and white. I guess that would be too easy. It was not supposed to an image of a wall either, but somehow this is.
This is the ivy on the walls surrounding our garden. I made it green, very green, with a lot of fiddling in Lightroom.
The nature is exploding here where we live right now, in a month or two the greenness will be gone and turn to a much darker shade.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
365
Tags
green
,
ivy
,
monochrome
,
get-pushed-672
Mats
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Here is a first attempt of making a monochrome in green. Hope you like it.
June 16th, 2025
