Green by matsonnestam
Green

I was challenged to do a monochrome image but not in black and white. I guess that would be too easy. It was not supposed to an image of a wall either, but somehow this is.

This is the ivy on the walls surrounding our garden. I made it green, very green, with a lot of fiddling in Lightroom.

The nature is exploding here where we live right now, in a month or two the greenness will be gone and turn to a much darker shade.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details

Mats ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Here is a first attempt of making a monochrome in green. Hope you like it.
June 16th, 2025  
