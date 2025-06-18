Previous
Cuor di Bue by matsonnestam
Cuor di Bue

My first tomatoes of the season are starting to ripen. This one is a Cuor di Bue – a classic Italian heirloom with that lovely ribbed shape. Still a bit shy of full red, but soon it’ll be ready for the table.
