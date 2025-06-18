Sign up
49 / 365
Cuor di Bue
My first tomatoes of the season are starting to ripen. This one is a Cuor di Bue – a classic Italian heirloom with that lovely ribbed shape. Still a bit shy of full red, but soon it’ll be ready for the table.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
49
photos
7
followers
10
following
13% complete
Album
365
Tags
italy
,
summer
,
tomato
,
gardening
,
homegrown
