Onion and garlic - just harvested by matsonnestam
Onion and garlic - just harvested

Combining two of my hobbies, backyard farming and photography. Here is some just pick onion and garlic, you can almost sense the smell.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details

