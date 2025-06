When the tree looks back

I wanted the shadow to carry the weight of the image — not just be in it, but be it.



But instead of poetic minimalism, I got a cranky olive tree posing with a wrinkled bedsheet the owner left behind for weed control. I couldn’t move it (not my land), I couldn’t frame it out (tree said no), and I refuse to Photoshop reality into submission.



So here we are: an early morning gaze, imperfect but honest.



The shadow is looking — I’m just not sure where.