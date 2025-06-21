Sign up
Previous
52 / 365
A hard hat and Mimí
Towards photography I mostly have a sense of "if it is not there in the camera, the it is not good enough". No darkroom, Lightroom or Photoshop will save you.
How happy I then was when I saw this shot immediately this night. The hard hat looking one way, Mimí the other. The overall yellow tone.
This is basically how looked right out of the camera with very limited post processing for alignment and exposure.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Views
0
365
Taken
21st June 2025 4:26pm
yellow
cat
noedit
