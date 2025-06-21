Previous
A hard hat and Mimí by matsonnestam
52 / 365

A hard hat and Mimí

Towards photography I mostly have a sense of "if it is not there in the camera, the it is not good enough". No darkroom, Lightroom or Photoshop will save you.

How happy I then was when I saw this shot immediately this night. The hard hat looking one way, Mimí the other. The overall yellow tone.

This is basically how looked right out of the camera with very limited post processing for alignment and exposure.
Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
