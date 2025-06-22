Previous
Tomatoes, yet to mature, under the thunderstorm by matsonnestam
53 / 365

Tomatoes, yet to mature, under the thunderstorm

Today is my birthday, and the skies came to kiss my tomatoes
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
14% complete

Photo Details

