High Key Lara by matsonnestam
54 / 365

High Key Lara

I was working on this image of Lara, in the backlight and thought, well this is not good enough. I cannot get her out of the shadows.

Then I got the get pushed challenge of the week, a high key image. So, her she is among the rubble of the ongoing works.
23rd June 2025

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
14% complete

Photo Details

Mats ace
@mcsiegle I don't know if this was just pure chance, or if our minds crossed. However, I was working on this image and tried to balance the contrast when I saw your challenge. In the end I decided to maintain it in high key. Hope you like it.
June 24th, 2025  
