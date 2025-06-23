Sign up
Previous
54 / 365
High Key Lara
I was working on this image of Lara, in the backlight and thought, well this is not good enough. I cannot get her out of the shadows.
Then I got the get pushed challenge of the week, a high key image. So, her she is among the rubble of the ongoing works.
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
1
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
23rd June 2025 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
highkey
,
get-pushed-673
Mats
ace
@mcsiegle
I don't know if this was just pure chance, or if our minds crossed. However, I was working on this image and tried to balance the contrast when I saw your challenge. In the end I decided to maintain it in high key. Hope you like it.
June 24th, 2025
