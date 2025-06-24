Previous
Cucumber in Bloom by matsonnestam
Cucumber in Bloom

A bright yellow cucumber flower begins to fade as tiny fruits start forming beneath the vine. The garden comes alive with the promise of summer harvests.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
