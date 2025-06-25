Sign up
Previous
56 / 365
Evening Light and an Old Companion
The olive tree was here long before us — rooted in this soil, watching seasons pass and families come and go. We barely noticed it in the early years, a long time ago, but now it feels like an old witness.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
0
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
56
photos
9
followers
11
following
15% complete
View this month »
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
25th June 2025 7:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
olivetree
,
goldenhour
,
eveninglight
