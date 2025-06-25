Previous
Evening Light and an Old Companion by matsonnestam
56 / 365

Evening Light and an Old Companion

The olive tree was here long before us — rooted in this soil, watching seasons pass and families come and go. We barely noticed it in the early years, a long time ago, but now it feels like an old witness.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Mats

