The Garden Is Quiet Again by matsonnestam
58 / 365

The Garden Is Quiet Again

The workers have gone home for the last time - at least for now. The tools are packed away, the chairs wait in the shade, and the afternoon hums with summer stillness.

But where’s the cat?
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
15% complete

