Previous
58 / 365
The Garden Is Quiet Again
The workers have gone home for the last time - at least for now. The tools are packed away, the chairs wait in the shade, and the afternoon hums with summer stillness.
But where’s the cat?
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
365
27th June 2025 1:45pm
Tags
hydrangeas
,
summerafternoon
,
gardentable
,
peacefulmoment
,
outdoorseating
,
emptychairs
,
hiddencat
