Where to? by matsonnestam
60 / 365

Where to?

I am on my way, the agenda shows my diary, the ship is set to sail, but, where do I go?
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
16% complete

