Previous
62 / 365
Mimí - hiding in a tree
Where was the cat, some days ago, Mimí, here she is hiding in the tree.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
tree
,
portrait
,
eyes
,
cat
,
garden
