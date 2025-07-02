Previous
Shutters by matsonnestam
63 / 365

Shutters

Late afternoon I had an image of a butterfly, but the insect was to fast, it went out of focus.

So, here are the shutters on my south west wall in the afternoon sun.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact