Previous
63 / 365
Shutters
Late afternoon I had an image of a butterfly, but the insect was to fast, it went out of focus.
So, here are the shutters on my south west wall in the afternoon sun.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
63
photos
10
followers
12
following
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
0
365
2nd July 2025 7:37pm
windows
shutters
eveninglight
