Off the grid - 1 by matsonnestam
68 / 365

Off the grid - 1

Clearing my backlog after being off the grid för some days.

Here is a night shot of where we ended up without wifi or mobile phone coverage.

I managed to take pictures every day and will do my get pushed challenges, a bit late though.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
