70 / 365
Off the grid 3 - Workers in Sperlonga
Workers taking care of the olive trees in Sperlonga, Italy. Taken with my iPhone in the midday sun.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
0
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
75
photos
10
followers
13
following
View this month »
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
9th July 2025 5:48pm
Tags
tree
,
italy
,
olive
,
workers
