70 / 365

Off the grid 3 - Workers in Sperlonga

Workers taking care of the olive trees in Sperlonga, Italy. Taken with my iPhone in the midday sun.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
