Off the grid 4 - A broken dustpan, still in use? by matsonnestam
71 / 365

Off the grid 4 - A broken dustpan, still in use?

Walking around the residence where we stayed off the grid, snapping images.

Is the dustpan still in use? Does the tap still bring water?
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details

