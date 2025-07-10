Sign up
71 / 365
Off the grid 4 - A broken dustpan, still in use?
Walking around the residence where we stayed off the grid, snapping images.
Is the dustpan still in use? Does the tap still bring water?
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
10th July 2025 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
eotb-167
