Previous
Next
Off the grid 5 - Leading lines on the grid by matsonnestam
72 / 365

Off the grid 5 - Leading lines on the grid

I was challenged during my time off the grid to do some leading lines. Eventually, here they are, literally :)
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact