72 / 365
Off the grid 5 - Leading lines on the grid
I was challenged during my time off the grid to do some leading lines. Eventually, here they are, literally :)
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
0
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
11th July 2025 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
coastline
,
leadinglines
Leave a Comment
