73 / 365
Off the grid 5 - Napkins in a palmtree
The curse of modern life
Someone had a picnic. Maybe the wind was too strong or they simply did not care to clean up. Anyway, the napkins were caught and ended up in a palm tree in a back yarden.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
12th July 2025 3:32pm
Tags
tree
,
litter
,
napkin
,
palm
,
curse-14
