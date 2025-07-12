Previous
Next
Off the grid 5 - Napkins in a palmtree by matsonnestam
73 / 365

Off the grid 5 - Napkins in a palmtree

The curse of modern life

Someone had a picnic. Maybe the wind was too strong or they simply did not care to clean up. Anyway, the napkins were caught and ended up in a palm tree in a back yarden.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact