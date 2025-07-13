Previous
My granddaughter tugging on her dress by matsonnestam
My granddaughter tugging on her dress

A snapshot using the iPhone at lunch. Lilly tugging the straps of her dress.

Back to basics (taken some days early, I hope you do not mind) - no postediting applied.
Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
