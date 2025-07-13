Sign up
74 / 365
My granddaughter tugging on her dress
A snapshot using the iPhone at lunch. Lilly tugging the straps of her dress.
Back to basics (taken some days early, I hope you do not mind) - no postediting applied.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
13th July 2025 7:44pm
iphone
,
portrait
,
child
,
kid
,
b2b-1
