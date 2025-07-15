Previous
Next
Off the grid 8 - A black cat looking down the street in San Felice Circeo by matsonnestam
76 / 365

Off the grid 8 - A black cat looking down the street in San Felice Circeo

Walking around, I see the cat in the distance. It seems to wait for something that may be passing by.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact