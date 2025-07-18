Previous
Olives by matsonnestam
70 / 365

Olives

The olive tree in my garden starting to set fruit.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
19% complete

