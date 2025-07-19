Previous
Alfie by matsonnestam
72 / 365

Alfie

My grandson, visiting, after his evening bath
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
