Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
73 / 365
Alfie went home
The sun still burns, the shadows still stretch, but Alfie and his family are gone. Only their tracks remain – scooters and sunbeds with no one left to fill them. Summer lingers, but something is missing.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
73
photos
10
followers
12
following
20% complete
View this month »
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
20th July 2025 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
chair
,
shadows
,
scooter
,
childhood
,
empty
,
summer
,
patio
,
memory
,
absence
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close