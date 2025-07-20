Previous
Alfie went home by matsonnestam
73 / 365

Alfie went home

The sun still burns, the shadows still stretch, but Alfie and his family are gone. Only their tracks remain – scooters and sunbeds with no one left to fill them. Summer lingers, but something is missing.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact