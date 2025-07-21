Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
74 / 365
The Colors of Harvest
The tomatoes are ripening in my garden. The gradient from yellow to deep red caught my eye — like a natural summer palette. This cluster’s shape and color made it an obvious choice for today’s photo.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
74
photos
10
followers
12
following
20% complete
View this month »
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
21st July 2025 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vegetables
,
garden
,
summer
,
tomatoes
,
gardening
,
harvest
,
homegrown
,
foodphotography
,
backyardfarming
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close