The Colors of Harvest
74 / 365

The Colors of Harvest

The tomatoes are ripening in my garden. The gradient from yellow to deep red caught my eye — like a natural summer palette. This cluster’s shape and color made it an obvious choice for today’s photo.
21st July 2025

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
20% complete

Photo Details

