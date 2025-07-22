Previous
Mimí - the cat by matsonnestam
76 / 365

Mimí - the cat

Some days, a simple image of a cat on the run will be just enough.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
