Cucciolo - in low key black and white

I was challenged to do a low key black and white image.



My main difficulty this time was to find a subject and a suitable lightning these days in July in Italy. The sun is hard, UV index is high, and living objects tend to shy away from direct light. Open shadows and low contrast will be direct results.



But, our cat, Cucciolo, went for a rest in the afternoon sun and here is the result after plenty of Lightroom.