80 / 365
Carabinieri nella tormenta
On a walk in Rome, along via XX Settembre, I stumbled on this strange monument. Two struggling Carabinieri officers mounted in a former garden of a convent dedicated to Saint Andrew.
I will let all the politics and religion aside and say that I just tried to capture the look of the guy to the left.
Shot in color but edited in Lightroom to black and white.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Album
365
Taken
24th July 2025 10:18am
b&w
,
statue
,
lightroom
,
monument
