Carabinieri nella tormenta by matsonnestam
Carabinieri nella tormenta

On a walk in Rome, along via XX Settembre, I stumbled on this strange monument. Two struggling Carabinieri officers mounted in a former garden of a convent dedicated to Saint Andrew.

I will let all the politics and religion aside and say that I just tried to capture the look of the guy to the left.

Shot in color but edited in Lightroom to black and white.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

