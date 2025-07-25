Previous
OLd and new by matsonnestam
81 / 365

OLd and new

A young olive branch with the trunk of the tree in the background
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact