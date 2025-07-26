Previous
Flowers & Garden - a window decoration by matsonnestam
84 / 365

Flowers & Garden - a window decoration

Somewhat bored with the motifs in my garden I am looking elsewhere. For now, the window decoration in our kitchen will do.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
23% complete

Photo Details

