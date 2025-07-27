Previous
The old stump by matsonnestam
86 / 365

The old stump

In the hush beneath the pines, the old stump still breathes. The tree fell but something red returns, unbidden.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
