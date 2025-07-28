Previous
A mature cucumber - after the rainstorm by matsonnestam
A mature cucumber - after the rainstorm

Back to gardening after a break on the coast. The cucumbers are maturing.
Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
