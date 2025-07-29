Sign up
88 / 365
Pine trees in the morning light
The sun is just rising above the mountain range in southeast. The light tinted in gold. Pines trees in the horizon looking forward to a new day.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
29th July 2025 6:38am
Tags
morning
,
trees
,
sunrise
