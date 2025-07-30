Previous
Clouds Over Rocca di Papa

Typical afternoon clouds roll across the rooftops of Castelli Romani. Pine trees, terracotta tiles, and a quiet satellite dish – under a sky that seems both ancient and new.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
24% complete

Photo Details

