91 / 365
Clouds Over Rocca di Papa
Typical afternoon clouds roll across the rooftops of Castelli Romani. Pine trees, terracotta tiles, and a quiet satellite dish – under a sky that seems both ancient and new.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Tags
clouds
,
italy
,
afternoon
,
cloudscape
