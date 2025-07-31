Spontaneous Football (yes, that is what it is called, it is really only played with your feet)

Boys and girls playing spontaneous soccer in a half abandoned shopping gallery in Frascati, Italy.



I was challenged to do a picture that shows movement. The kids playing around made a perfect motif. Camera dialed to 1/60, burst mode enabled, this was the best one focused on the boy driving the ball. The girl and the small one behind chasing him, trying to steal the ball.



Luckily, I managed to focus on his fighting face with the moving camera following the action.