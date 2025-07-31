Previous
Spontaneous Football (yes, that is what it is called, it is really only played with your feet) by matsonnestam
Spontaneous Football (yes, that is what it is called, it is really only played with your feet)

Boys and girls playing spontaneous soccer in a half abandoned shopping gallery in Frascati, Italy.

I was challenged to do a picture that shows movement. The kids playing around made a perfect motif. Camera dialed to 1/60, burst mode enabled, this was the best one focused on the boy driving the ball. The girl and the small one behind chasing him, trying to steal the ball.

Luckily, I managed to focus on his fighting face with the moving camera following the action.
Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
Mats ace
@la_photographic Here is some movement, hope you like it.
July 31st, 2025  
