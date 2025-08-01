Sign up
Previous
93 / 365
Maturing blackberries
The blackberries are maturing in the hedges. Actually it is considered a weed as well as the ivy in the background. Myself, I have also dark thoughts about the laurel that forms the hedges. Them as well are really invasive.
No post editing applied
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
0
0
Mats
ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
93
photos
10
followers
15
following
View this month »
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
1st August 2025 1:26pm
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
garden
,
berries
,
bsb-1
