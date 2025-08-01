Previous
Maturing blackberries by matsonnestam
93 / 365

Maturing blackberries

The blackberries are maturing in the hedges. Actually it is considered a weed as well as the ivy in the background. Myself, I have also dark thoughts about the laurel that forms the hedges. Them as well are really invasive.

1st August 2025

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
