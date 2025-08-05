Previous
A web for the web by matsonnestam
97 / 365

A web for the web

Spiders building their webs in the frame of our garden gate catching the seeds of the dandelions.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Mats

@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
