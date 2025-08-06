Previous
Use the selfie stick!

When on a terrace in Nemi, Italy, please use your selfie stick. On the other hand, you could just admire the view over the lake and the Tyrrhenian sea.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Mats

ace
@matsonnestam
A retired space engineer returning to his teenage hobbies.
